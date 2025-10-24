FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:C opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

