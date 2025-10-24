Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.