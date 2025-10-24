The Boeing Company $BA Holdings Cut by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BA opened at $217.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.