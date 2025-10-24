The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

