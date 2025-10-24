CAP Partners LLC Purchases 44 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $301.04. The company has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

