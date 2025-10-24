Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.16.

Chubb Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $282.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.50 and a 200-day moving average of $280.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.