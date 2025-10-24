CAP Partners LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

CAP Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This trade represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of TSCO opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

