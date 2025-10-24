AlTi Global Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 447.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,714 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after buying an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $265,769,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FI opened at $123.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.84 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

