LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

