LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FLOT stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.