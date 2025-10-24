Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $150,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

