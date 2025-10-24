Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $493.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

