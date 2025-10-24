Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 61.89%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.