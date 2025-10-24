Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

