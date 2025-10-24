FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $587,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 414.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $181.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

