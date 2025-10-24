Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HCA Healthcare stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE HCA opened at $440.07 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $447.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.82 and its 200-day moving average is $380.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.