R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 3,722 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

