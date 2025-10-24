iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

