Avion Wealth Sells 95 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Avion Wealth cut its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.1% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $521.98 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $522.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.36 and its 200-day moving average is $452.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.63, a P/E/G ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.