KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

