Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 787 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $521.98 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $522.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.36 and a 200-day moving average of $452.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

