Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 76,570 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,570 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $145,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

