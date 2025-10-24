Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 76,570 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2025

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,570 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $145,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.