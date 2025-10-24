Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $415,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $205,495,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.97.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $448.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.00 and its 200-day moving average is $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.32, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

