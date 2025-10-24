Draper Asset Management LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.0% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.50.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,500,332 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $551.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

