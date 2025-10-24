AlTi Global Inc. Purchases 19,544 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $97,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

