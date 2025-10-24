Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.830-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.1 billion-$88.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.9 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

PG opened at $152.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.44. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

