R Squared Ltd Buys New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Amphenol makes up 0.7% of R Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 14.8% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 75,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 5.2%

APH stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $136.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

