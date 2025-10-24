Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 108,042 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,042 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $59,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $274,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 277.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

NYSE COF opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.75. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

