Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Welltower worth $185,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 98,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 101,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.