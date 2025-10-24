Manuka Financial LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Manuka Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Manuka Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

