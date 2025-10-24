Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9%

XOM opened at $115.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $493.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

