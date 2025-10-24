Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6%

CRM stock opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,216,004.71. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,424,880. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.