Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,093.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,438.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,353.66. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,660.00 to $5,590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,994.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

