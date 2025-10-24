Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Position Boosted by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $220.67 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.