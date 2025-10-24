iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $677.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

