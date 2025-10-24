Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $17.16 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.