FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $354.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $357.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

