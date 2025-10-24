Avion Wealth Has $28,000 Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Avion Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.10 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.28 and its 200-day moving average is $257.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,216,004.71. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,424,880. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

