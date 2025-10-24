GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.93 and its 200 day moving average is $434.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $488.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.