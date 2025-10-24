International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $283.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The company has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

