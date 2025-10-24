Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,076 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

NYSE:UNH opened at $360.48 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

