Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $151.51 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

