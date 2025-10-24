Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,005 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

