LJI Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

LJI Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

