Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Decreased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $571.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.38 and its 200-day moving average is $452.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.