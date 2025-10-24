Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes $200,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.19.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

HCA stock opened at $440.07 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $447.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.