iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

