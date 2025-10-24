iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

