Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $51,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $136.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.