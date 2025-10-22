iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

